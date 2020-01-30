Global  

Actor Karanvir Bohra deported at New Delhi airport on his way to Nepal

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he got deported at New Delhi airport because he wasn't reportedly carrying the required documents.

"Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP, voters ID & Adhaar by road, by air only PP & VI) Then,Y did @airindiain...
