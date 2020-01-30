Global  

Gaten Matarazzo Undergoes Fourth Surgery For Rare Bone Disorder

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 30 January 2020
Gaten Matarazzo just underwent his fourth surgery. The 17-year-old Stranger Things actor took to social media to let fans know he was having another procedure for his Cleidocranial Dysplasia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gaten Matarazzo Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the growth of bones and teeth, which [...]
