Dave Chappelle At Yang Event: Trump is Daughter’s ‘First White President’ and She Thinks ‘Whites are Doing a Terrible Job’

Mediaite Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle At Yang Event: Trump is Daughter’s ‘First White President’ and She Thinks ‘Whites are Doing a Terrible Job’Dave Chappelle — who recently endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and has been campaigning for him in South Carolina this week — said President Donald Trump is his daughter’s “first white president” and “she thinks the whites are doing a terrible job.” “My daughter is 10. Trump is her first white president, and […]
