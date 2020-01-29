Global  

Dua Lipa Hits the Dance Floor With 'Physical' - Stream & Read the Lyrics!

Friday, 31 January 2020
Dua Lipa is back with a hot new track! The 24-year-old “Don’t Start Now” released her latest single, “Physical,” on Thursday (January 30). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa The song is the latest track to be released from her upcoming album Future Nostalgia, which will be released on April 3. “All [...]
Dua Lipa Talks New Single 'Physical' & What Fans Can Expect From Her Album 'Future Nostalgia' | Grammys 2020 01:20

Dua Lipa’s New Single | Good Vibes Only [Video]Dua Lipa’s New Single | Good Vibes Only

With the release of new single “Physical” and a new album in the works, we can’t get enough of Dua Lipa.

BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Bill [Video]BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Bill

BTS Performs 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show,' Internet Cancels Dua Lipa & Usher Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards | Billboard News

Dua Lipa Debuts Kaleidoscopic 'Physical' Video - Watch!

Dua Lipa is back in a big way with her new single “Physical,” and she just dropped the colorful music video! The visual for her latest release debuted on...
Dua Lipa Says Next Single 'Physical' Is Her 'Craziest of High Energy Songs'

Dua Lipa stopped to chat with Billboard on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, discussing her new single “Physical,” what fans can...
ETCanada

SweetAnette96

Tina_Mendes15

ETCanada

1ive1ove1earn

footballkim

celebritykimdot

_ShattaBandle

