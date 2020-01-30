Global  

Kaia Gerber's Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Convinced She's Pregnant

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Hold on just one second – is Kaia Gerber pregnant?! The 18-year-old model posted a very cryptic photo on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 29) and now fans think Kaia is pregnant. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber In the photo, Kaia covered her face while holding an open copy of [...]
