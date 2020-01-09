Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Motley Crue & Def Leppard Trek Has Already Sold 1M Tickets -- Will It Be Summer's Top Tour?

Motley Crue & Def Leppard Trek Has Already Sold 1M Tickets -- Will It Be Summer's Top Tour?

Billboard.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Mötley Crüe​-Def Leppard stadium tour, beginning June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, is up to 1 million tickets and $130 million in gross sales --...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: CBS2 Gets A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Legoland New York Resort's Warehouse [Video]Exclusive: CBS2 Gets A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Legoland New York Resort's Warehouse

Coming to Orange County this summer, 30 million Lego bricks that will make up the world's largest Legoland; CBS2's Dick Brennan takes us on an exclusive, top secret tour.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Add 2nd Fenway Park Show [Video]Def Leppard And Motley Crue Add 2nd Fenway Park Show

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will headline a second show at Fenway Park this summer “due to overwhelming demand.” Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.