Motley Crue & Def Leppard Trek Has Already Sold 1M Tickets -- Will It Be Summer's Top Tour?

The Mötley Crüe​-Def Leppard stadium tour, beginning June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, is up to 1 million tickets and $130 million in gross sales --...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Exclusive: CBS2 Gets A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Legoland New York Resort's Warehouse Coming to Orange County this summer, 30 million Lego bricks that will make up the world's largest Legoland; CBS2's Dick Brennan takes us on an exclusive, top secret tour. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22Published 3 weeks ago Def Leppard And Motley Crue Add 2nd Fenway Park Show Def Leppard and Motley Crue will headline a second show at Fenway Park this summer “due to overwhelming demand.” Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:32Published on January 9, 2020

Tweets about this