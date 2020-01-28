Global  

LeBron James & Anthony Davis Get Tattoos Honoring Kobe Bryant

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are paying tribute to their longtime friend Kobe Bryant. LeBron and Anthony both took to their Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 29) to reveal they were in the process of getting tattoos honoring the late basketball star after he and daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash. As of [...]
News video: LeBron James Tribute To Kobe Bryant Slammed By Fans

LeBron James Tribute To Kobe Bryant Slammed By Fans 02:19

 LeBron James breaks his silence following the loss of Kobe Bryant. Plus - The UConn Huskies honor Gianna Bryant in a touching way.

What current Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis learned from Kobe Bryant

While Anthony Davis and LeBron James are at different stages of their NBA careers, it also explains how Kobe Bryant could influence so many NBA stars.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.ca•Just Jared•E! Online•TMZ.com

Lebron James' Speech Honoring Kobe Bryant Will Inspire All of Lakers Nation

This one's for Kobe Bryant. The late NBA legend's close friend and L.A. Lakers successor Lebron James delivered a heartfelt speech during the pre-game tribute to...
E! Online Also reported by •CBC.ca•SOHH•Just Jared•USATODAY.com•TMZ.com•CBS Sports

