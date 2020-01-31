John Andretti Dead - NASCAR Driver Dies at 56 After Battle with Colon Cancer
Friday, 31 January 2020 () NASCAR and IndyCar racer John Andretti has sadly died after his battle with colon cancer. He was 56-years-old. News of John‘s death was announced on Thursday (January 30) by Andretti Autosport, the auto racing team owned by John‘s cousin Michael. “It [is] with the heaviest of hearts we share that John Andretti has today lost [...]
