Dershowitz Throws a Hissy Fit Over Harvard Assistant Professor Who Mocked Him: ‘He Called Me a Joke’

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz lashed out at Harvard law colleague who mocked his “national interest’ argument against impeachment on CNN, calling him a “coward” and dismissively noting he was an “assistant professor.” Dershowitz’s condescending attack on Harvard’s Nikolas Bowie came on the heels of him calling out CNN for allegedly distorting his widely criticized claim […]
