Kaia Gerber Hits the Gym Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Just Jared Jr Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Kaia Gerber starts off her day with a trip to the Dogpound gym on Thursday (January 30) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 18-year-old model showed off her midriff in a white zip-up hoodie and black leggings for her outing. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber Later that day, Kaia changed into a [...]
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber 'taking a break' [Video]Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber 'taking a break'

'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are said to be"taking a break" from their relationship as the comedian looks to focus on getting help with his mental health.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published


Kaia Gerber Shares Cryptic Photo Reading Pregnancy Book: 'Read Into This'

What’s going on here Kaia Gerber?! The 18-year-old model sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday (January 29) after she posted a photo of herself reading a...
Just Jared

Kaia Gerber's Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Convinced She's Pregnant

Hold on just one second – is Kaia Gerber pregnant?! The 18-year-old model posted a very cryptic photo on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 29) and now...
Just Jared Jr

