Taylor Swift Gets Message From Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn Regarding 'Miss Americana'

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Republican senator Marsha Blackburn is reaching out to Taylor Swift after getting slammed in her Miss Americana documentary. The 67-year-old senator apparently has a not-so-flattering appearance in the 30-year-old “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s new doc. The two have had differing opinions on some major social issues, such as women’s and LGBTQ issues. “Taylor [...]
