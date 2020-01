Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are selling their Bel-Air estate. The couple have quietly listed their mansion for $28,650,000, TMZ reports. According to the site, sources say putting their home up for sale has nothing to do with the college admissions scandal or their upcoming trial. Lori and Mossimo bought the 12,000 square-foot mansion [...] 👓 View full article