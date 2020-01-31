Global  

‘D*ck Move’: Warren Under Fire for Forcing Chief Justice Roberts to Question His Own Legitimacy in Trial

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is coming under bipartisan criticism for forcing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to read a question in which she asked if he and Court could lose legitimacy as a result of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Midway through Thursday’s trial session, Warren sent the question for the Democratic House managers […]
News video: Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question 01:08

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

