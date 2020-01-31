The Bucky Barnes depicter agrees with a fan who is taken aback by the 'out-of-character writing' for his character and Steve Rogers' storyline in the last 'Avengers' movie.



Recent related videos from verified sources Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019 Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019. Disney dominated the 2019 box office like never before. The company's films took in 33 percent of the domestic box office earnings.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:07Published on January 3, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Sebastian Stan Appears to Diss Captain America and Bucky's Ending in 'Avengers: Endgame' https://t.co/fgPeIiJqnN https://t.co/78VYmjwptx 50 minutes ago