Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out in Miami After Announcing They're Expecting Third Baby!

Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out in Miami After Announcing They're Expecting Third Baby!

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Ciara has that pregnancy glow! The 34-year-old entertainer held on close to husband Russell Wilson as they stepped out for dinner at Casa Tua restaurant on Thursday night (January 30) in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara Ciara showed off her killer legs in a white outfit while the 31-year-old NFL [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3

Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3 00:51

 Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby Number 3 On Thursday, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting again. Wilson posted an 'usie' of his wife's blossoming baby bump as she stood in the background behind him. Russell Wilson, via Instagram The mommy-to-be shared a solo...

Recent related news from verified sources

Russell Wilson and Ciara are having another baby

Baby No. 3 is on his or her way to the home of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara. Wilson announced the news on his Twitter account...
Seattle Times

Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3

Russell Wilson may have come up short on his quest for the Super Bowl this year, but he's winning off the field -- Ciara's pregnant ... and this child matches...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Toya93587865

Toya RT @JustJared: Pregnant Ciara & Russell Wilson enjoy date night in Miami! https://t.co/a9ddJRZdTm 44 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out in Miami After Announcing They’re Expecting Third Baby! https://t.co/tWDfGPRPtA https://t.co/sX354CKYC5 49 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out in Miami After Announcing They’re Expecting Third Baby! https://t.co/fz07HQjaKY https://t.co/DrItVyN1g6 49 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out in Miami After Announcing They’re Expecting Third Baby! https://t.co/6dkirobySn https://t.co/mlXxaGmT8c 49 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Pregnant Ciara & Russell Wilson enjoy date night in Miami! https://t.co/a9ddJRZdTm 52 minutes ago

DetroitDeeDee

mercedes RT @TheRoot: 1, 2, Step…into 3! It’s official—Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby! https://t.co/sWmwm9o2EY https://t.co/xCh… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.