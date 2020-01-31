Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out in Miami After Announcing They're Expecting Third Baby!
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Ciara has that pregnancy glow! The 34-year-old entertainer held on close to husband Russell Wilson as they stepped out for dinner at Casa Tua restaurant on Thursday night (January 30) in Miami, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara Ciara showed off her killer legs in a white outfit while the 31-year-old NFL [...]
