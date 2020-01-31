Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pics: Malaika wishes sis Amrita on her B'day

Pics: Malaika wishes sis Amrita on her B'day

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Malaika Arora took to Instagram today to wish her sister Amrita Arora Ladakh on her birthday and her caption revealed all the nick names given to her younger sibling. Malaika wrote, “Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, ..... alll names of endearment , coz we love u♥️(p.s . Now don’t cry n get emo)” and shared several clicks of Amrita and her.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.