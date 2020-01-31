Global  

Meghan Trainor's New Album 'Treat Myself' is Here: Stream It Now

Billboard.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor isn’t only about that bass.  The Grammy-winning pop singer and songwriter today drops her third full-length studio album,...
News video: Meghan Trainor Enlists Family's Help

Meghan Trainor Enlists Family's Help 01:28

 Singer Meghan Trainor reveals she enlisted her family for background vocals and song selection on her new album ‘Treat Myself’.

Meghan Trainor Talks ‘Treat Myself’ And Married Life [Video]Meghan Trainor Talks ‘Treat Myself’ And Married Life

It’s been a busy couple of years for Meghan Trainor – not only did she get married to her longtime love, but she also recovered from serious vocal cord surgery and pushed the release date of her..

Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard [Video]Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard

Nicki Minaj is a monster on new Meghan Trainor single, Justin Bieber announces album release date, and Miley Cyrus knows why she didn't get an invite to the Grammys.

Meghan Trainor: 'Treat Myself' Album Stream & Download - Listen!

Meghan Trainor‘s new album Treat Myself has arrived! The 26-year-old “NO” singer shared her latest project with fans on Friday (January 31). PHOTOS: Check...
Just Jared

Meghan Trainor has plenty more empowerment songs for you, but mostly they're for her

Meghan Trainor's new album "Treat Myself" arrives Friday. But it's not ALL empowerment anthems and confidence on there.
USATODAY.com

