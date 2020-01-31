Global  

Photos: Ranbir papped wearing a face mask

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A while ago actor Ranbir Kapoor was papped wearing a face mask as he walked out of the airport. The actor was seen sporting cool casuals. He was wearing a white t-shirt teamed up with beige pants, shades and a cap. But what caught our attention was that he had covered his mouth with a mask. Also, as per reports, he even went on and told the paps that everyone will soon start wearing it as a safety precaution from Coronavirus.
