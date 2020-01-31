Global  

Jennifer Lopez on Kobe tragedy: 'We have to love people when they're here'

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020
At a press conference for their Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira talked about the tragedy involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira aim to honour Kobe Bryant at Superbowl show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira say they hope to honour NBA superstar Kobe Bryant at the half-time show during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Death of Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna

ABC7 morning co-anchor Brandi Hitt updates us on the tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in Los Angeles, CA.

