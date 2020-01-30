Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop series on Netflix slammed by NHS chief

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Sir Simon Stevens accuses Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab of spreading "myths and misinformation".
News video: Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over Goop claims by health chief

Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over Goop claims by health chief 00:56

 Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix show has been slammed by the head of Britain's National Health Service for putting fans' health at risk by promoting unfounded health claims.

UK's health chief slams Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of Britain's National Health Service has criticized Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and her new Netflix series,...
SeattlePI.com

NHS chief slams Paltrow's health claims on Netflix

Sir Simon Stevens accuses Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab series of spreading "myths and misinformation".
BBC News

