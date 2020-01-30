Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop series on Netflix slammed by NHS chief

federica r. RT @ABC: Chief exec. of Britain's National Health Service criticizes Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and her new Netflix series, war… 53 minutes ago Trending Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop Series Accused Of “Misinformation” By NHS Chief https://t.co/WP2ANGX4No 1 hour ago Tommy Thompson Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop Series Accused Of “Misinformation” By NHS Chief https://t.co/YMYqy2kCI1 https://t.co/ywisot3yPH 1 hour ago Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @ThisWeekABC: Chief exec. of Britain's National Health Service criticizes Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and her new Netflix ser… 6 hours ago Sam Cory Rose As predicted, the Goop Netflix series has completed endeared me to Gwyneth Paltrow 7 hours ago Alexa Southwick (Jade) RT @ABCPolitics: Chief exec. of Britain's National Health Service criticizes Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and her new Netflix ser… 7 hours ago