Bhoot: The Haunted Ship teaser - Vicky Kaushal's film is not for the weak-hearted

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' teaser opens on Vicky Kaushal, who can be seen entering an abandoned ship. He lights up a torch and enters to see blood-stained handprints on the wall. As Vicky goes near to the wall, he is attacked and several hands coming out of the wall and pulls him towards them. He screams out of fear and the teaser ends on that. 👓 View full article

