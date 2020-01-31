Thappad trailer punches you right in the gut

Global  

Just a slap. It was just a slap. That’s what Taapsee Pannu is told by everyone around her when she gets smacked by her partner on the face. Thappad’s trailer has the same impact as the unwarranted slap on Tapsee’s face. It’s harsh, brutal and will make you very angry. It doesn’t matter if you are watching the trailer from a male or female perspective. This story of a woman up in arms against the man who slapped her will resonate with anyone who has either faced mental or physical abuse of any sort.
