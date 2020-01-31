Global  

Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is rock-steady in Week 3, emerges as Ajay Devgn's highest grosser

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan, all the three actors have delivered the biggest blockbuster of their careers with the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Om Raut's directorial debut is unfazed by the new releases and continues to be the first choice of the movie-goers. And the love it has received from the audiences...
Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidan' teaser poster out now [Video]Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidan' teaser poster out now

After portraying the role of Maratha warrior in "Tanaji:The Unsung Warrior", actor Ajay Devgn is all set to play another challenging role in his upcoming "Maidaan".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:08Published

'Tanhaji' enters 200-cr club, Kajol eyes 250-cr mark [Video]'Tanhaji' enters 200-cr club, Kajol eyes 250-cr mark

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has entered the Rs 200 crore club.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior set to CRUSH Golmaal Again to become Ajay Devgn's highest grosser of all-time

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma and Devdutta Nage in key roles. The period drama...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

Ajay Devgn: Won't act in every film of the unsung warrior franchise

Ajay Devgn: Won't act in every film of the unsung warrior franchiseAjay Devgn couldn't have wished for a better start to the year — his ambitious project, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is racing towards the Rs 200-crore mark...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

