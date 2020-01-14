Global  

Competencia Oficial: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz to star in the Spanish film

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Spanish actors Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz are set to topline a new film from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio, titled "Competencia Oficial". The Spanish movie will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, reported Variety.

Cohn and Duprat have co-written the script with Andres Duprat. Veteran...
News video: Antonio Banderas On His First Oscar Nomination For 'Pain and Glory,' Being Pedro Almodovar's

Antonio Banderas On His First Oscar Nomination For 'Pain and Glory,' Being Pedro Almodovar's "Muse" | In Studio 13:10

 "I have been working here for almost 23 years, and I never was nominated for a movie that I did in English, but they do it for a movie that I do in Spanish. It's important because it's a recognition also to my community," Banderas said.

