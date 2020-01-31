Margot Robbie: I am a little less formidable than Harley Quinn

Actress Margot Robbie has opened up about the exciting stunts she had to do as Harley Quinn for the film "Birds of Prey". "I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn, I'm sure," Robbie told etonline.com. "I love stunt work, so I really, really love it. It's just cool to work with an amazing stunt team like 87 Eleven. ...

Bollywood Life 14 hours ago



Just Jared 1 week ago





