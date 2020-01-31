Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Margot Robbie: I am a little less formidable than Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie: I am a little less formidable than Harley Quinn

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Actress Margot Robbie has opened up about the exciting stunts she had to do as Harley Quinn for the film "Birds of Prey". "I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn, I'm sure," Robbie told etonline.com.

"I love stunt work, so I really, really love it. It's just cool to work with an amazing stunt team like 87 Eleven....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell open up Harley Quinn’s pop-up roller disco

Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell open up Harley Quinn’s pop-up roller disco 01:29

 Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell open up Harley Quinn’s pop-up roller disco To celebrate the upcoming release of the ‘Birds Of Prey’ film, some of the film’s stars came to London to celebrate the launch of the pop-up event. The actresses got to party with the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harley Quinn - Scarecrow [Video]Harley Quinn - Scarecrow

Harley Quinn -Scarecrow- Promo HD - Kaley Cuoco DC Universe series After a falling out with her crew, Harley heads back home to Bensonhurst, where her doting mother waits for her... and her deadbeat..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:15Published

Stars praise Margot Robbie at Birds of Prey premiere [Video]Stars praise Margot Robbie at Birds of Prey premiere

Stars had nothing but praise for actress Margot Robbie at the Birds of Prey premiere in London. The film sees Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Margott Robbie: I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn

Actress Margot Robbie has opened up about the exciting stunts she had to do as Harley Quinn for the film Birds of Prey.
Bollywood Life

Margot Robbie Dons Little Black Dress for 'Birds of Prey' Premiere in Hollywood

Margot Robbie is kicking off the Birds of Prey press tour! The 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actress stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming Harley Quinn...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.