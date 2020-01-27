Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan reacts to Rashmi Desai's 'not my type' comment

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Arhaan Khan has reacted to his girlfriend and contestant Rashmi Desai's comment about the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant not being her "type". According to a new task, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the house as Rashmi's connection.

While talking to Devoleena, Rashmi in an episode had said that Arhaan is not...
