Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan reacts to Rashmi Desai's 'not my type' comment
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Arhaan Khan has reacted to his girlfriend and contestant Rashmi Desai's comment about the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant not being her "type". According to a new task, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the house as Rashmi's connection.
While talking to Devoleena, Rashmi in an episode had said that Arhaan is not...
Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13 makers for being biased.
Some fans and wellwishers of Rashami Desai are happy as she has realised housemate Arhaan Khan is not her type on Bigg Boss season 13.
"#RashamiDesai REVEALS... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life