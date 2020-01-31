Global  

Priyanka Chopra on avoiding wardrobe malfunction at the Grammy's: I don't leave unless I'm super secure

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, where she was seen flaunting Ralph & Russo gown that plunged as low as Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress did in 2000. The star got candid about the iconic red carpet fashion moment including how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so...
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020 03:06

 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled for her 2020 Grammy's appearance along with her husband Nick Jonas. Watch the video to know what exactly the trollers have to say.

