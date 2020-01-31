Anushka to announce her next film soon?

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Two days back, actress Taapsee Pannu took to her social media handle to drop her first look from her upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu', a film on captain Mithali Raj. Recently, pictures went viral of Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami interacting with each other at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As per a report in a news portal, Anushka may step into the shoes of Jhulan , former Indian captain of women’s cricket team. A biopic on Jhulan Goswami is in the works and reports state that Anushka will play the lead in the biopic of the all-rounder. 👓 View full article

