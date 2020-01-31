Anushka to announce her next film soon?

Global  

Two days back, actress Taapsee Pannu took to her social media handle to drop her first look from her upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu', a film on captain Mithali Raj. Recently, pictures went viral of Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami interacting with each other at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As per a report in a news portal, Anushka may step into the shoes of Jhulan , former Indian captain of women’s cricket team. A biopic on Jhulan Goswami is in the works and reports state that Anushka will play the lead in the biopic of the all-rounder.
