Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Alleged Victim At Center Of Case Expected On Stand

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Alleged Victim At Center Of Case Expected On Stand

CBS 2 Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The woman says Weinstein raped her inside a hotel room in 2013 after injecting his penis with medicine to induce an erection. She was 27 at the time, and he was about to turn 61.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: 2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein

2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against Weinstein 00:20

 Today one of two woman whose allegations led to charges in the Harvey Weinstein trial is expected to take the stand.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet [Video]Harvey Weinstein juror threatened with jail time for trial tweet

A potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's rape case in New York City has been threatened with jail time for writing about the trial online.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

22% Are 'Not Sure If' Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. They are not convinced he committed any sex crimes, according to Business Insider. Weinstein currently faces..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Actress Jessica Mann Named as Second Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jessica Mann, an actress whose credits include the 2013 indie comedy “Cavemen,” was named on Wednesday as the second key witness in Harvey Weinstein’s...
The Wrap Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

Harvey Weinstein trial - live: Movie mogul in court over charges of rape and sexual assault, two years after first allegations

Prosecutors will make their case against Harvey Weinstein in a trial expected to last six weeks
Independent Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dbran104

dbranbridge RT @DEADLINE: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Formal Accuser Describes Sexual Assaults https://t.co/kRyDrn4c34 https://t.co/fnnbReZp3M 18 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #HarveyWeinsteinTrial: Second Formal Accuser Describes Sexual Assaults https://t.co/g85cW6GEfg https://t.co/NQ2AtfpwS5 30 minutes ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #Entertainment #Local Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Alleged Victim At Center Of Case Expected On Stand… https://t.co/alcuvBo8k6 59 minutes ago

DEADLINE

Deadline Hollywood Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Formal Accuser Describes Sexual Assaults https://t.co/kRyDrn4c34 https://t.co/fnnbReZp3M 1 hour ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Deadline News: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Formal Accuser Describes Sexual Assaults https://t.co/DhBaSzqU1w via… https://t.co/xIKKzpjRGQ 1 hour ago

olivieromahony

Olivier O'Mahony RT @MartaDhanis: Day 8 of the Harvey #Weinstein trial and we expect Jessica Mann, the second and last complainant to take the stand. Mann w… 5 hours ago

MartaDhanis

Marta Dhanis Day 8 of the Harvey #Weinstein trial and we expect Jessica Mann, the second and last complainant to take the stand.… https://t.co/d92JeO1ia4 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Alleged #Victim At Center Of #Case Expected On Stand - Jan 31 @ 7:14 AM ET https://t.co/TMqb8nm3ZT 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.