Watch Meghan Trainor Fan Girl Over Idol Dr. Phil On Carpool Karaoke

E! Online Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor is all about that Carpool Karaoke. On Thursday, the Grammy winner rode shotgun with James Corden for the fan-favorite The Late Late Show segment, which is something...
News video: 'Carpool Karaoke' With Meghan Trainor And Dr. Phil

'Carpool Karaoke' With Meghan Trainor And Dr. Phil 01:23

 Meghan Trainer joined "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke, and got a surprise visit from the good doctor.

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Trainor Sings the Hits, Totally Loses It When Her Ultimate Hero Joins 'Carpool Karaoke' Ride: Watch

Meghan Trainor did all the things you expect a pop star to do when they hop into the car with James Corden for a "Carpool Karaoke" segment...
Billboard.com

