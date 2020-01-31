Lil Wayne’s FUNERAL Album Is Finally, Finally, Finally Here + Has Tons Of Big Collabos Including XXXTentacion,

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne has done much more than deliver pure audio fire. The self-proclaimed greatest rap artist alive has come through in a big way with his new Funeral album. Big Facts: After mounted anticipation, Weezy finally hit the “go” button on Friday with his must-hear release. Lil Wayne’s latest studio album Funeral is out now, via Young […]



