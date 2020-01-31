Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drake + Future Follow-Up LIFE IS GOOD W/ Surprise New DESIRES Song

Drake + Future Follow-Up LIFE IS GOOD W/ Surprise New DESIRES Song

SOHH Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Drake + Future Follow-Up LIFE IS GOOD W/ Surprise New DESIRES SongOVO Sound boss Drake and Future are putting in that work-work. The hip-hop pair haven’t wasted any time and come through with another new single. Big Facts: Heading into Friday, Drake and Future blessed the globe with their must-hear “Desires” anthem. Drake and Future have surprised fans by teaming up on new track ‘Desires’, marking their second collaboration […]

The post Drake + Future Follow-Up LIFE IS GOOD W/ Surprise New DESIRES Song appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: Segway's S-Pod Feels Like Zooming Into the Future | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: Segway's S-Pod Feels Like Zooming Into the Future | Gizmodo

For the able-bodied, walking, while healthy, can be a pain. That’s especially true in Las Vegas, where the Strip feels like a neverending sprawl of interconnected casinos and flashing neon lights...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:31Published

A peek at the Skyway's past, but what is the future? [Video]A peek at the Skyway's past, but what is the future?

A peek at the Skyway's past, but what is the future?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here Are the Lyrics to Future's 'Life Is Good,' Feat. Drake

"Life Is Good" when Future and Drake collab, and this time around, their latest joint track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100...
Billboard.com

Drake and Future's 'Desires' Has Leaked: Stream It Now

Earlier this month, Drake and Future shared “Life Is Good.” Today, life is great with the release in-full of another new track ...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

perfectplayco

The Perfect Play Drake And Future Follow Up ‘Life Is Good’ With A New Track ‘Desires’ https://t.co/pjBCYrY4v1 https://t.co/EOY7B4e44t 36 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Drake + Future Follow-Up LIFE IS GOOD W/ Surprise New DESIRES Song #Future https://t.co/jybYCMgPsg https://t.co/yrGrm0gLwo 53 minutes ago

wireradiouk

Wire Radio, Hit Music Now on air : Future Feat. Drake - Life Is Good Follow & Retweet to keep your Fav music playing #Hitmusic… https://t.co/nqCYFZucu1 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.