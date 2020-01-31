Global  

Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo tweets that Democrats are going to kick Trump's 'a--'

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
“Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo didn’t mince words in a recent tweet about beating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. 
Recent related videos from verified sources

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers [Video]How do you defeat Trump? Bernie answers

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday in New Hampshire said the eventual Democratic nominee needed to have the 'largest voter turnout' in U.S. history to be able to beat Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Calls Bernie Sanders ‘A Communist,’ Blasts Other Democrats In Super Bowl Pregame Interview

Trump Calls Bernie Sanders ‘A Communist,’ Blasts Other Democrats In Super Bowl Pregame Interview
Daily Caller

Donald Trump mocks 'communist' Bernie and 'Sleepy Joe' before Iowa

Donald Trump mocks 'communist' Bernie and 'Sleepy Joe' before IowaDonald Trump is known for mocking his political rivals, and the eve of the Democratic Party's Iowa caucuses gave him fresh ammunition. "I have little nicknames...
WorldNews

Tweets about this

Mark_Manhatt718

Omar Parris RT @riotwomennn: Trump supporter Hugh Hewitt "I'm voting for Bernie Sanders" in the VA primary Why? Trump & Republicans have internal po… 39 seconds ago

buddy_dek

Buddy Dek Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo tweets that Democrats are going to kick Trump's 'a--' https://t.co/jzKIpBYVpp #FoxNews 2 days ago

PMJones14

❌❌❌P M Jones Oh my goodness! Was anyone listening to the Mark Levin show?! Some moronic Bernie Sanders supporter (but I repeat m… https://t.co/7XeGSYxhmL 4 days ago

hultmark_mark

Mark Hultmark 🌈 RT @brosandprose: Enough of this #NeverBernie bullshit. I'm a Warren supporter, but I will gladly vote for Bernie Sanders in November if he… 4 days ago

MamaB61

🇺🇸❤Deplorable Millennial❤🇺🇸 RT @deplorableMilt: Hey Mark listen !! Shut the***up you incredible mental midget !! Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo tweets tha… 6 days ago

joeetown

Joeetown Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo tweets that Democrats are going to kick Trump's 'a--' https://t.co/m0YGnbEN3c #FoxNews 6 days ago

justdeplorible

💥☄️⭐️ANGIE says‼️⭐️⭐️ RT @SerendipityDizl: But what will you do when Trump kicks all of your as*ses in November? Have you prepared a ‘Plan B?’ Bernie Sanders su… 6 days ago

gnus_fake

Fake Gnus 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Dems have lost their minds! RT @DanGonzales7: Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo tweets that Democrats are going to kick Trump's 'a--' https://t.co/oOGEumEQBl #FoxN… 6 days ago

