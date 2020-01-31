Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Teen suspended for dreadlocks invited to Oscars by "Hair Love" team

Teen suspended for dreadlocks invited to Oscars by "Hair Love" team

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Matthew A. Cherry said he wants to bring a spotlight to DeAndre Arnold's story and the CROWN Act.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BRIANJ32

Brian Johnson RT @CBSThisMorning: JUST IN: @MatthewACherry, @DwyaneWade and @itsgabrielleu have invited HS student Deandre Arnold to the #Oscars. Arnold… 4 minutes ago

DonGThaGenius

DonG ThaGenius RT @CBSThisMorning: DeAndre Arnold was suspended from his high school for his dreadlocks and banned from his graduation ceremony. The team… 5 minutes ago

PrettyPolitico

Pretty Politico Teen suspended for dreadlocks invited to #Oscars #HairLove https://t.co/KWB0xr9Vt3 via @KHOU 11 minutes ago

breeew007

K. RT @CBSNews: DeAndre Arnold, teen suspended for dreadlocks, invited to Oscars by "Hair Love" team https://t.co/RlJqlywjbi https://t.co/0FPx… 14 minutes ago

charme71

Melo RT @CBSNews: Deandre Arnold, teen suspended for dreadlocks, invited to Oscars https://t.co/eU2nQgeblV https://t.co/hIcsk8w41T 20 minutes ago

AysunTaylor

Aysun Taylor LOVE IT! Teen suspended for dreadlocks invited to Oscars https://t.co/zsDjCCmi7N via @KHOU 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.