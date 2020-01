tavares williams Jennifer Lopez and Shakira say their Super Bowl halftime show will be 'empowering' https://t.co/jkEHBPY7bt https://t.co/jkEHBPY7bt 1 minute ago paty RT @billboard: .@JLo & @shakira revealed that they will honor #KobeBryant during their #SuperBowl halftime show https://t.co/v99EMZDD5H 7 minutes ago Mauricio G RT @CNN: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will honor Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/5VT6sGM861 https://t.co/o5RfxpyIKA 8 minutes ago Olivia RT @SuperBowl20202: This Year Super Bowl will held on February 2, 2020. Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream. Jennifer Lopez and Shak… 10 minutes ago Augusta Chambers RT @weeklygaga: Lady Gaga will be attending Super Bowl 54 which means she will be watching Jennifer Lopez & Shakira perform for the Pepsi H… 13 minutes ago [email protected]#$%^& RT @reaIdonaIdtripe: Two MEXICAN singers -- Jennifer Lopez (COMMONLY known as JELLO) & Shakira -- will be the HALFTIME "Entertainment" at t… 15 minutes ago Donald J(erk) Trump Two MEXICAN singers -- Jennifer Lopez (COMMONLY known as JELLO) & Shakira -- will be the HALFTIME "Entertainment" a… https://t.co/Hat4x1WFUR 19 minutes ago Sernya RT @ChanceOfShade: This lady spilled the tea... she was at the Super Bowl Halftime rehearsals and she said that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira… 20 minutes ago