Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn't Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding

The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn't Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding

E! Online Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger is an actor, a former governor...and a wedding officiant? J.J. Watt recently revealed the Terminator star offered to officiate his upcoming wedding. "He...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Granddad wore shorts every day FOR A YEAR to raise money for charity- even sporting them at weddings and funerals [Video]Granddad wore shorts every day FOR A YEAR to raise money for charity- even sporting them at weddings and funerals

A granddad-of-four mocked for his "knobbly knees" wore shorts every day for an entire YEAR for charity- and even donned them for a wedding and two funerals.David Arnold, 74, came up with the unusual..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrennenLyn

Robin Lyn Drennen RT @enews: The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn't Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding https://t.co/nmOTWinw5F 12 hours ago

coverpagemag

CoverPage The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn’t Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding https://t.co/g3281xqzvu 2 days ago

FanhostLive

FanHost.LIVE The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn’t Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding… https://t.co/dJFm3nWf07 2 days ago

enews

E! News The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn't Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding https://t.co/nmOTWinw5F 2 days ago

thedextazlab

 The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn't Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding https://t.co/8MXrKYLC7W 2 days ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn’t Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding… https://t.co/tweVBZovVb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.