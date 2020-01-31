Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shock Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes Lead In NBC News National Poll For First Time

Shock Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes Lead In NBC News National Poll For First Time

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Shock Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes Lead In NBC News National Poll For First TimeBernie Sanders has taken the lead for the first time — albeit a slim one — in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal national Democratic primary poll, beating former Vice President Joe Biden by a single point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds

Sanders Extends Lead In California Democratic Primary, UC Berkeley Poll Finds 00:49

 A new poll in shows Sen. Bernie Sanders expanding his lead over his rivals in California, a little more than a month before the state's Democratic presidential primary. (1/29/20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Democratic Power Rankings [Video]2020 Democratic Power Rankings

Business Insider and Morning Consult created a power ranking of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates. There are just three days before the Iowa caucuses. This is the time when the cream rises to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue [Video]What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the witness battle at the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders' weaknesses and the disappointing gambling revenue in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No Clear Leader in Latest New Hampshire Poll… Except Surging Bernie Sanders

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has nearly doubled his support in the latest poll of neighboring New Hampshire,...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders takes lead in the poles at gay bar that Pete Buttigieg pulled out from ‘because it has a dancer pole’

Bernie Sanders supporters staged a rally in a gay club on Friday night that fellow presidential contender Pete Buttigieg pulled out from because it “had a...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

elrafis

Rafa RT @AnaKasparian: Bernie Sanders Takes Lead In NBC News National Poll For First Time https://t.co/K3VYqnr5qR 3 minutes ago

zeusseven

PTC RT @johniadarola: Shock Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes Lead In NBC News National Poll For First Time https://t.co/68MyNYPGm4 via @mediaite 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.