John Delaney Reminds Voters He Was Still Running for President by Withdrawing from Democratic Primary
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Former House Representative John Delaney announced early Friday morning that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the Democratic primary effective immediately. In an exclusive interview with CNN’s John Berman, Delany announced his withdrawal from the 2020 race, adding “this campaign has never been about me. It’s been about big ideas to move the country forward. Ideas […]
Former Rep. John Delaney is quitting the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Delaney was the first candidates to formally declare he was running for the nomination. Delaney is a former business executive from Maryland. He self-funded most of his campaign. He has seen almost zero...