Malaika Arora wishes her sister Amrita Arora on her birthday and it's all sorts of adorable
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Amrita Arora, who is celebrating her birthday today on January 31, is indeed lucky to have a sister like Malaika Arora, who had the sweetest wish for her! Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote something really adorable- Happy birthday my Amu, amzu, amolla, amutti, ams.... all names of endearment, coz we love u (p.s. Now...
Yesterday, Malaika Arora's sister celebrated her 42nd birthday. The star threw a bash for her close friends and family members and photos and videos from the... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •Zee News