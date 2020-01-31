Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan: I often travel in auto-rickshaws with Taimur because it is convenient in Mumbai traffic

Saif Ali Khan: I often travel in auto-rickshaws with Taimur because it is convenient in Mumbai traffic

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show the entire star cast of his upcoming film Jawani Janeman: Tabu, Chunky Pandey, Alaya Furniturewala, Fareeda Jalal and Kubra Sait. Khan visited the set for the very first time and had his best time with the cast. We all know that the Nawabi Bollywood couple – Saifeena, has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Saif Ali Khan SHOCKING Statement On Raising Sara Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Differently

Saif Ali Khan SHOCKING Statement On Raising Sara Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Differently 01:47

 Saif Ali Khan admits that he was irresponsible during his early age of parenthood, opens up about Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Watch the video to know more!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F attend special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman [Video]Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F attend special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrived for the screening. Saif and Kareena twinned in black and blue. Alaya F was also spotted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan [Video]Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan

Here's what Kunal Kemmu thinks of doing a gig with bro-in-law Saif Ali Khan #KunalKemmu #Malang #SaifAliKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan opens up on Taimur Ali Khan's aggressive behaviour and looks like someone's inspired by Kabir Singh

Taimur Ali Khan is aggressive reveals father Saif Ali Khan, says he wants to be a bit strict with Taimur, Kareena spoils him a little and which is why he has...
Bollywood Life

Can't differentiate between them, can't replace one with the other: Saif Ali Khan on raising Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur

Saif Ali Khan spoke at length about how different it is to raise Taimur Ali Khan from Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

toitv

TOI - TV Times I often travel in auto-rickshaw with Taimur because it is convenient in Mumbai traffic: Saif Ali Khan shares on TKSS https://t.co/Zv4azFKwc6 2 minutes ago

CabipoolMUM

Cabipool Mumbai RT @tellychakkar: What is your take on this? @SonyTV #Saifalikhan #KapilSharma #TellyChakkar https://t.co/S2paS4pmZ5 3 hours ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com What is your take on this? @SonyTV #Saifalikhan #KapilSharma #TellyChakkar https://t.co/S2paS4pmZ5 3 hours ago

keenu30

Kanika Jain "I often travel in auto-rickshaw with Taimur because it is convenient in Mumbai traffic”, Saif Ali Khan https://t.co/xdnylsJyZG 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.