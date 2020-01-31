Saif Ali Khan: I often travel in auto-rickshaws with Taimur because it is convenient in Mumbai traffic
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Saif Ali Khan will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show the entire star cast of his upcoming film Jawani Janeman: Tabu, Chunky Pandey, Alaya Furniturewala, Fareeda Jalal and Kubra Sait. Khan visited the set for the very first time and had his best time with the cast. We all know that the Nawabi Bollywood couple – Saifeena, has...
Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrived for the screening. Saif and Kareena twinned in black and blue. Alaya F was also spotted..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published