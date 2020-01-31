Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nayanthara to team up with Rajinikanth once again in Thalaivar 168

Nayanthara to team up with Rajinikanth once again in Thalaivar 168

Indian Express Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls [Video]Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls

ANOTHER REASON TO CHEER FOR ALL THE THALAIVAR FANS, BUT THIS TIME ITS NOT ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER COMING UP BUT SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH IS SET TO APPEAR ON THE POPULAR ADVENTURE SHOW MAN Vs WILD SHOW WITH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar gets huge thumbs up from fans | OneIndia News [Video]Rajinikanth starrer Darbar gets huge thumbs up from fans | OneIndia News

Superstar Rajinkanth's latest film Darbar released amid much fanfare today. Rajini plays a bad cop in the film in which Suniel Shetty essays the main antagonist. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published


Tweets about this

KRISHMELVIN

Nayanthara_Proud Fan RT @ieEntertainment: #Nayanthara was last seen in #Rajinikanth’s #Darbar. #Thalaivar168 https://t.co/SSKRWrywKV 3 hours ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: After 'Darbar', Nayanthara to team up with superstar Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 168' https://t.co/XnAXVmpJe5 17 hours ago

republic

Republic After 'Darbar', Nayanthara to team up with superstar Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 168' https://t.co/XnAXVmpJe5 18 hours ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment #Nayanthara was last seen in #Rajinikanth’s #Darbar. #Thalaivar168 https://t.co/SSKRWrywKV 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.