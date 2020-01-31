Game Shares An Insane Highlight Clip From His Jam-Packed UK Concert Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

West Coast rapper Game is far from local. The hip-hop star went online this week to give fans an up-close look at just how lit he made things on his overseas Born 2 Rap tour. Big Facts: Early Friday, the Los Angeles native shared a teaser clip of his decked-out Manchester, England show. On A […]



The post Game Shares An Insane Highlight Clip From His Jam-Packed UK Concert appeared first on . West Coast rapper Game is far from local. The hip-hop star went online this week to give fans an up-close look at just how lit he made things on his overseas Born 2 Rap tour. Big Facts: Early Friday, the Los Angeles native shared a teaser clip of his decked-out Manchester, England show. On A […]The post Game Shares An Insane Highlight Clip From His Jam-Packed UK Concert appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this