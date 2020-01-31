Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Only the Young' From Documentary 'Miss Americana'

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Taylor Swift has new music out! The “Ready For It?” superstar dropped the track, which is called “Only the Young,” alongside her documentary Miss Americana on Friday (January 31). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “You did all that you could do / The game was rigged, the ref got tricked / The wrong [...] 👓 View full article

