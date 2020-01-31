Global  

Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Only the Young' From Documentary 'Miss Americana'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has new music out! The “Ready For It?” superstar dropped the track, which is called “Only the Young,” alongside her documentary Miss Americana on Friday (January 31). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “You did all that you could do / The game was rigged, the ref got tricked / The wrong [...]
News video: Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig'

Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' 01:17

 Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' Swift addressed the Republican senator in her new Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana.' She criticized Blackburn's conservative political stances. Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN Swift previously...

Five Celebrities Who Skipped The 2020 Grammys [Video]Five Celebrities Who Skipped The 2020 Grammys

1. Adele didn’t show up to the Grammys but she’s working on new music. 2. Rihanna also was a no show but said she’s working on a new album. 3. didn’t arrive but she may have been tired from..

Keith Urban Calls Taylor Swift 'One of the Great Songwriters,' Talks New Music | Grammys 2020 [Video]Keith Urban Calls Taylor Swift "One of the Great Songwriters," Talks New Music | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Keith Urban discussed releasing new music in 2020 and why he loves Taylor Swift's 'Lover.'

Taylor Swift Opens Up on Her Struggle With Eating Disorder

In her new Netflix documentary '*Miss Americana*', the 'Love Story' singer addresses her unhealthy relationship with food that's triggered by internet trolls.
Taylor Swift Rejects the 'Nice Girl' Tag, Drops an F-Bomb in Electrifying 'Miss Americana' Trailer: Watch

Taylor Swift gives a sneak peek at the hard road she traveled to find her truest self in the first official trailer for her upcoming Netflix special...
