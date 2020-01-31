Global  

NBC Poll Shows Democratic Primary Voters Watch CNN Over MSNBC and Fox News — By a Landslide

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
NBC Poll Shows Democratic Primary Voters Watch CNN Over MSNBC and Fox News — By a LandslideThe headline emerging from a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal national Democratic primary poll has Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) taking the lead for the first time over former Vice President Joe Biden by a single point. But there is another fascinating media related poll result that is sure to please CNN staffers […]
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg's Support From Black Americans? There's Literally Nothing To It

Buttigieg's Support From Black Americans? There's Literally Nothing To It 00:40

 Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is struggling to get support from African American voters. According to Politico, weakness among African Americans is shadowing him through the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses. And it's drawing questions from white Iowans, prompting him to address how...

