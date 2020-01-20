Rachel Brosnahan & 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast Win at Artios Awards 2020!

Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby are all smiles as they pose for a photograph together at the 2020 Artios Awards held at Stage 48 on Thursday (January 30) in New York City. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast were joined at the event by Rachel‘s husband Jason Ralph, as well as Michael Shannon and [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey brings you the most jaw-dropping moments on and off the silver carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, from “Parasite” nabbing the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 04:00Published 2 weeks ago 'Parasite' scores historic upset at SAG awards South Korean thriller "Parasite" was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Meet The Designer Who Makes 'Mrs. Maisel' Look So Marvelous Donna Zakowska has already won two Emmys for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- and two of her costumes are in the Smithsonian. Now, she's up for an award...

NPR 1 week ago



Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph Couple Up at NYTW Gala 2020! Rachel Brosnahan happily strikes a pose while stepping out in support of the 2020 New York Theater Workshop Gala held at Capitale on Monday evening (February 3)...

Just Jared 2 days ago



