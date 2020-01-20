Global  

Rachel Brosnahan & 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast Win at Artios Awards 2020!

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby are all smiles as they pose for a photograph together at the 2020 Artios Awards held at Stage 48 on Thursday (January 30) in New York City. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast were joined at the event by Rachel‘s husband Jason Ralph, as well as Michael Shannon and [...]
