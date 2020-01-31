Lil Durk Tour Cancelled, Denied Entry To The UK Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Rapper is on a flight back home...



American rapper *Lil Durk* has been forced to cancel his UK tour.



The controversial rap artist announced five UK dates for February, including London's Troxy venue.



One by one these dates were cancelled today - January 31st - with fans left in the dark as to the reason.







Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Durk’s performances at Troxy on 1st and 3rd Feb have been cancelled.



Please contact your ticket agent for a refund.



We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.



— Troxy (@TroxyLondon) January 31, 2020







Due to unforeseen circumstances, @lildurk's performance at O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday 6th Feb has been cancelled.

Please contact your ticket agent for a refund. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.



— O2 Academy Brixton (@O2academybrix) January 31, 2020







Show Update

Due to unforeseen circumstances, both of @lildurk's shows at O2 Institute Birmingham, on Wednesday 5 February and Saturday 8 February next week, have been cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused - please contact your ticket agent for a refund. pic.twitter.com/MsbyP1Cr7b



— O2 Institute (@O2InstituteBham) January 31, 2020



Clash has reached out to label reps, who confirm that Lil Durk experienced difficulties at immigration following landing in London, and was denied entry to the country.



Lil Durk is currently facing charges relating to a shooting in Atlanta that took place in February last year.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Rapper is on a flight back home...American rapper *Lil Durk* has been forced to cancel his UK tour.The controversial rap artist announced five UK dates for February, including London's Troxy venue.One by one these dates were cancelled today - January 31st - with fans left in the dark as to the reason.Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Durk’s performances at Troxy on 1st and 3rd Feb have been cancelled.Please contact your ticket agent for a refund.We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.— Troxy (@TroxyLondon) January 31, 2020Due to unforeseen circumstances, @lildurk's performance at O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday 6th Feb has been cancelled.Please contact your ticket agent for a refund. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.— O2 Academy Brixton (@O2academybrix) January 31, 2020Show UpdateDue to unforeseen circumstances, both of @lildurk's shows at O2 Institute Birmingham, on Wednesday 5 February and Saturday 8 February next week, have been cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused - please contact your ticket agent for a refund. pic.twitter.com/MsbyP1Cr7b— O2 Institute (@O2InstituteBham) January 31, 2020Clash has reached out to label reps, who confirm that Lil Durk experienced difficulties at immigration following landing in London, and was denied entry to the country.Lil Durk is currently facing charges relating to a shooting in Atlanta that took place in February last year.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CLASH Lil Durk tour cancelled after he is denied entry to the UK... https://t.co/18mstzbsUh https://t.co/vZIYgKHFiu 19 minutes ago MMM RT @CreativeGenUK: All of Lil Durk’s UK tour dates have been cancelled. The rapper has been denied access into the UK🇬🇧 https://t.co/KtCnx7… 3 hours ago CGuk All of Lil Durk’s UK tour dates have been cancelled. The rapper has been denied access into the UK🇬🇧 https://t.co/KtCnx7JuKb 4 hours ago