Lil Durk Tour Cancelled, Denied Entry To The UK

Clash Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
American rapper *Lil Durk* has been forced to cancel his UK tour.

The controversial rap artist announced five UK dates for February, including London's Troxy venue.

One by one these dates were cancelled today - January 31st - with fans left in the dark as to the reason.



Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Durk’s performances at Troxy on 1st and 3rd Feb have been cancelled.

Please contact your ticket agent for a refund.

We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

— Troxy (@TroxyLondon) January 31, 2020



Due to unforeseen circumstances, @lildurk's performance at O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday 6th Feb has been cancelled.
Please contact your ticket agent for a refund. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

— O2 Academy Brixton (@O2academybrix) January 31, 2020



Show Update 
Due to unforeseen circumstances, both of @lildurk's shows at O2 Institute Birmingham, on Wednesday 5 February and Saturday 8 February next week, have been cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused - please contact your ticket agent for a refund. pic.twitter.com/MsbyP1Cr7b

— O2 Institute (@O2InstituteBham) January 31, 2020

Clash has reached out to label reps, who confirm that Lil Durk experienced difficulties at immigration following landing in London, and was denied entry to the country.

Lil Durk is currently facing charges relating to a shooting in Atlanta that took place in February last year.

