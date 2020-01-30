Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > "The Jesus Rolls" - cast: John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, Sonia Braga, Gloria Reuben, J.B. Smoove, Kathryn Kates

"The Jesus Rolls" - cast: John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, Sonia Braga, Gloria Reuben, J.B. Smoove, Kathryn Kates

AceShowbiz Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Jesus Rolls - cast: John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, Sonia Braga, Gloria Reuben, J.B. Smoove, Kathryn Kates*Release date :* March 06, 2020
*Synopsis :* The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: The Jesus Rolls movie - John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou

The Jesus Rolls movie - John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou 00:35

 The Jesus Rolls movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. In theaters...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Jesus Rolls Movie [Video]The Jesus Rolls Movie

The Jesus Rolls Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:59Published

The Jesus Rolls with John Turturro - Official Trailer [Video]The Jesus Rolls with John Turturro - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The Jesus Rolls starring John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon! Release Date: February 28,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:59Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.