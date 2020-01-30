"The Jesus Rolls" - cast: John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, Sonia Braga, Gloria Reuben, J.B. Smoove, Kathryn Kates

*Release date :* March 06, 2020

*Release date :* March 06, 2020

*Synopsis :* The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey ...



1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published The Jesus Rolls movie - John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou 00:35 The Jesus Rolls movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. In theaters...