Jeffree Star Teases Ninja Collaboration While Shopping at Target
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Jeffree Star and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins are up to something! The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics entrepreneur and the 28-year-old massively popular gamer teased a picture of themselves shopping at Target together on Thursday (January 30). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “BRB we’re going shopping 🆘 @Ninja,” Jeffree captioned the picture of [...]
Jeffrey Star recruited YouTubers Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr to transform his mansion’s spa. According to Business Insider, the couple is known as the home-renovating duo Mr. Kate. Star told the YouTubers he wants to make his spa more opulent to match his $14.6 million home. While Star’s video...