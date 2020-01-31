Global  

Jeffree Star Teases Ninja Collaboration While Shopping at Target

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Jeffree Star and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins are up to something! The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics entrepreneur and the 28-year-old massively popular gamer teased a picture of themselves shopping at Target together on Thursday (January 30). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “BRB we’re going shopping 🆘 @Ninja,” Jeffree captioned the picture of [...]
