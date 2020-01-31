Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > This Colin Kaepernick-Themed PETA Super Bowl Ad Won't Be Airing

This Colin Kaepernick-Themed PETA Super Bowl Ad Won't Be Airing

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
PETA made a Super Bowl ad with a Colin Kaepernick-inspired theme, but it seems it won’t be broadcasted during the show.- TMZ Taylor Swift has a new song! – Just Jared Jr This fan favorite is presenting at the Oscars! – Lainey Gossip Who has the best W cover? – Celebitchy Demi Lovato is opening [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Pit Your Super Bowl Appetizers/ Drinks Against Each Other

Pit Your Super Bowl Appetizers/ Drinks Against Each Other 00:48

 Here’s a way theme your Super Bowl party FNB. Buzz60’s Elitsa Bizios reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

PETA's Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Ad Gets Cold Shoulder for Super Bowl

PETA has its own Super Bowl spot, featuring animated animals taking a knee to protest injustice, but the Colin Kaepernick vibes were too strong to get network...
TMZ.com

Colin Cowherd unveils his pick for Super Bowl LIV | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Colin Cowherd unveils his pick for Super Bowl LIV | LIVE FROM MIAMISuper Bowl LIV is only two days away and Colin Cowherd is ready to make his pick. Hear which team he likes to win the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.