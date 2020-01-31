This Colin Kaepernick-Themed PETA Super Bowl Ad Won't Be Airing

PETA made a Super Bowl ad with a Colin Kaepernick-inspired theme, but it seems it won’t be broadcasted during the show.- TMZ Taylor Swift has a new song! – Just Jared Jr This fan favorite is presenting at the Oscars! – Lainey Gossip Who has the best W cover? – Celebitchy Demi Lovato is opening [...]



Recent related news from verified sources PETA's Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Ad Gets Cold Shoulder for Super Bowl PETA has its own Super Bowl spot, featuring animated animals taking a knee to protest injustice, but the Colin Kaepernick vibes were too strong to get network...

TMZ.com 16 hours ago



Colin Cowherd unveils his pick for Super Bowl LIV | LIVE FROM MIAMI Super Bowl LIV is only two days away and Colin Cowherd is ready to make his pick. Hear which team he likes to win the Super Bowl.

FOX Sports 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this