The View Hosts Suggest Trump’s Rape Accuser Can Source His DNA From Stormy Daniels… and Rudy Giuliani

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The View co-host Joy Behar and CNN commentator Ana Navarro joked that President Donald Trump’s rape accuser E. Jean Carroll could get his DNA sample from Stormy Daniels or Rudy Giuliani. After discussing the Senate impeachment trial Friday, Behar declared, “Impeachment isn’t the only trial Trump has to worry about. This is a serious story. […]
